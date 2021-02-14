Tahira Kashyap Drops A Quirky Post On This 'Valentine's Day'

Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap always stays active on social media and keeps on treating her fans with frequent posts. Be it her selfies, throwback pics or motivational quotes, she always keeps her social media pages updated and makes us keep an eye on them. Today being the 'Valentine's Day', she proved her sense of humour and dropped a funny post on this special day…





This pic shows off a bundle of 'Teddy Bears' thrown out and further a boy is gifting a 'Teddy Bear' to his lady love when she is expecting chocolate… She also wrote, "How many times have you heard "will you be my Valentine?" How many times have you been gifted various shapes of teddy bears and don't knwo what to do with it! I have the perfect solution this Valentine's Day!"

Off late, Tahira Kashyap praised the Hollywood star Kendall Jenner and dropped a long note asking "How is it possible to look like that?".





Along with dropping a cool selfie pic of her, Tahira also praised Kendall jotting down "Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don't know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below. And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm what do i think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69kg (every kilo matters) woman ( out of which 4 Kendall's can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yest by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and didi by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren't working and it was closing its doors on the 3 of them who were waiting for my son to join. I stood there like rock of Gibraltar ( or atleast in my head) squeezing the door ajar with all the strength I had and had the 3 of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator's way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them. I felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off , for had it not been for that, someone would have def gotten hurt! Grateful to you ass for quite literally saving all our asses!🙂

Moral of the story don't wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more💜 #selflove #wearyoursexualitywithpride #appreciationpostforself".

This post garnered millions of views and even many Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, Samikha Pednekar, Barkha Dutt and a few others commented on this post praising Kendall…