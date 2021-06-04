'The Family Man Season 2': Positive reviews pouring in

The Family Man is an Indian espionage action thriller streaming television series on Amazon Prime Video created, directed, and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The first season has become a big hit and it is time for the second season now. The second season came out on Amazon Prime Video last night and there are extremely positive reviews about the show.

The series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer. His wife's role Suchitra is played by Priyamani. The show also features Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Samantha Akkineni was hired for the second season of the series and it marks her debut in Hindi as well as the OTT space.

The second season shifts to Chennai and focuses more on the terror attack on India by people from Srilanka. Samantha plays a terrorist in the series and the show deals with the fight of Tamilians in Srilanka for their rights.

The show's second season has 9 episodes and the entire run time of the series is almost 7 hours. There are super positive reviews on the show right now and binge-watch it soon!