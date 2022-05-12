The First Single ‘Hari Hara’ From Akshay Kumar And Manushi’s Prithviraj Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and Manushi are all set to entertain their fans with the Prithviraj movie. Being a periodic royal tale of King Prithviraj Chauhan, the makers are all set to showcase the important glimpses of his life history. This time Akshay opted to go with a periodic biopic instead of common love and action tales. As the release date is nearing, the makers recently dropped the trailer of this movie and now, they also shared the first single "Hari Hara…" and treated the netizens!

Akshay Kumar and Manushi also shared the video of the first single "Hari Hara…" through their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

A saga of valor and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/NVt87GNRRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2022

Going with the song, it first showcases Prithviraj's war with Mohammad Ghori. Sonu Sood being his guru and Sanjay Dutt being his companion always accompanies him and they also take part in the war! The song also showcased a few glimpses of Sanyogita aka Manushi's love tale. Prithviraj arrives on the horse for his beautiful bride and then marries her!

A story of honor and glory. Experience the power of Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song's Telugu version #HariHara : https://t.co/JZWP0pDMbM Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/YncgXVwHAp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2022

Manushi also shared the song and wrote, "A warrior. An emperor. A Samrat. Watch Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song NOW. (Link in bio). Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Speaking about the song, Akshay also said, "It salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who had sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har is brimming with the mighty king's resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song".

He also added, "Even today, I listen to it very frequently because it is one of the most patriotic songs that I have heard in my entire acting career".

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!