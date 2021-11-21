The Release Date Of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Starrer 'Thank God' Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor who is basking in the success of the Shershaah movie is all set to entertain his fans with another thriller movie 'Thank God'. This film also has glam doll Rakul Preet Singh and ace actor Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Off late, the makers of this movie unveiled the release date of this movie and surprised all the fans of Sidharth Malhotra.



Along with the pics of himself with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, the makers also wrote, "Happy to announce that our #ThankGod, a slice of life film with a beautiful message, will release on 29th July 2022.

Even Taran Adarsh, Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn also confirmed the news sharing the release date on their social media pages… Take a look!

Taran also wrote, "#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN - SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - RAKUL PREET: 'THANK GOD' ARRIVES ON 29 JULY 2022... #ThankGod - starring #AjayDevgn, #SidharthMalhotra and #RakulPreetSingh - to release in *cinemas* on 29 July 2022... Directed by #IndraKumar."

Speaking about the movie a source said, "Ajay will be seen playing the role of the God of death, Yamraj, in Thank God. His character has a fun banter with Sidharth Malhotra, who dies an unfortunate death at an early age. The comedy in the film stems from Ajay and Sid's interaction in the world of fantasy."

Thank You God movie is being directed by Indra Kumar and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari in association with Yash Shah under the T-Series banner. Earlier Sidharth spoke to media and doled out, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul." Coming to the plot, Sid and Rakul Preet's love story will be halted by God of Death 'Yamraj' (Ajay Devgn).

Along with these movies, Sidharth Malhotra is also busy with Mission Majnu movies. Coming to Ajay Devgn, he will next be seen in May Day, Maidaan, Rudra and Drishyam 2 movies.