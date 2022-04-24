The Release Date Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to entertain the movie buffs with a complete entertainer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. After a few years, he is once again donning the hat of a director for this unique love tale. Off late, he shared a beautiful pic with his lead actors Rocky and Rani and penned a sweet poem too.



Karan Johar

He shared a beautiful pic with his Rocky and Rani (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt) and also shared a special note unveiling the release date of this movie… "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani,

Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani,

Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho

Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho!

Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi,

The one and only Shabana Azmi!

Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky,

Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey!

Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani,

Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani?

In sabka kare aap intezar,

We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar!

#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

Well, Ranveer Singh also spoke to the media and said, "I am honoured to be Karan Johar's leading man. He's made cult films that we have grown up on. It's a Karan Johar romantic family dramedy, a genre that he has full ownership of. In spite of being on familiar territory, we are still, between ourselves, trying to push the envelope in terms of characterisation. He has put together a stellar cast. Every character is bringing so much value, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all these fine actors."

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie is being directed by Karan Johar and he has donned the filmmaker hat once again for his most awaited movie. He is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and coming to Rani's side, he enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

We all need to wait for another year to witness this movie on the big screens as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie will be released in 2023 i.e on 10th February, 2023!