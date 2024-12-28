‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ set to unveil a fascinating chapter of history

The highly anticipated streaming series The Secret of the Shiledars is all set to take audiences on an exhilarating journey through the pages of history. The show tells the story of the Shiledars—trusted stewards and defenders whose unwavering dedication shaped the course of an entire era. The series explores the untold legacy of these unsung heroes, providing a thrilling mix of adventure, history, and drama.

The show stars a stellar cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi, with Aditya Sarpotdar, the acclaimed director of Munjya, at the helm. Known for his ability to bring fresh narratives to the screen, Sarpotdar is excited to delve into a subject that has long piqued his curiosity.

Speaking about the series, Sarpotdar shared, “Growing up, I have always been fascinated by stories of adventure and history. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. The concept of ‘Shiledars’ or ‘The Guardians’ hasn’t been explored before, making this project both intriguing and fulfilling.” He added that this series pushed him out of his comfort zone, challenging him as a creator, but he’s thrilled to be working with Rajeev Khandelwal, whose commitment to the role is evident. “Rajeev has truly given his heart and soul to this project, and I’m sure it will reflect on screen,” he said.

The series is produced by Nitin Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations LLP, ensuring high production values to bring the gripping story to life.

Sai Tamhankar, who plays a key role in the series, expressed her excitement about being part of such a historically rich project. “I am elated to be a part of a story that narrates the tale of the Marathas and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. These stories have been a part of my childhood, and they always fill me with pride. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is not just limited to Maharashtra, but resonates with the whole of India,” she said. Tamhankar also thanked Disney+ Hotstar for giving her the opportunity to be part of the project and expressed her excitement for the show’s upcoming release.

The Secret of the Shiledars is set to premiere on January 24, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar, and promises to offer an immersive experience into a historical period that has shaped the nation’s identity.