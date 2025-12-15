Adopt energy conservation in daily liFe: Dy CM

Bhubaneswar: Onthe occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Sunday appealed to people to adopt energy conservation measures in their day-to-day lives.

Speaking at an event organised to observe the day, Singh Deo said, “Our efforts in energy conservation must not remain confined to seminars and conferences, but must extend into our daily lives—whether it is switching off appliances when not in use or embracing renewable energy solutions.”

He further emphasised the need to adopt energy conservation not merely as a habit, but as a national duty.

He stressed on the importance towards making earthing in every house and the wide implementation of smart meters which has the potential to reduce energy losses. The State government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting energy efficiency and environmental stewardship, aligning with national missions on climate resilience and sustainable development, said Singh Deo, who is in charge of the Energy department.

“Together, let us conserve energy, combat climate change, and advance towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Odisha under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister has inaugurated a State-level exhibition which displays energy-efficient devices, electric vehicles, and solar panels.

He also presented State-level awards to industries that have undertaken exemplary energy conservation projects, setting benchmarks for responsible growth.

Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy, said, “While thinking about energy generation, simultaneously we should focus on energy conservation, which is the cheapest, cleanest source.”

At the policy level, he reiterated that pump storage policy is already in place and recently floating solar guidelines have been issued, which could accelerate Odisha’s renewable energy capacity in solar wind, hydro, etc, he said.

To mark the day, quiz competitions were organised at the block and district level across Odisha in which more than 2.5 lakhs students participated.