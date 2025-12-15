Politics being played, says KV

Bhubaneswar: Thedecision by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik to forgo the recent salary and allowance hike meant for the Leader of the Opposition has triggered a political debate in Odisha. Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Sunday said, “There was scope for him to express his views in the Assembly. Why didn’t he come and present his views in the Assembly? This is nothing but politics being played.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra targeted the BJD supremo, saying that Patnaik is very rich and he doesn’t need the hiked salary and allowances. He also stated that it is the leaders of BJD who have fervently demanded a hike in salary for members of the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJD president, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, informed about forgoing the salary and allowances. Highlighting the contributions by his family, Patnaik said that in the year 2015, his family decided to donate its ancestral property, ‘Anand Bhawan’ in Cuttack, to be put to use by the people of Odisha. He has also urged CM Majhi to use his salary and allowances for the welfare of the people and the government.

“In the same spirit, I would like to forgo the salary and allowances hiked for the Leader of Opposition, which the Odisha Legislative Assembly has recently passed. I would like to request you to utilise the same for the welfare of poor people of our State,” wrote Patnaik.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Ganeswar Behera justified the hike in salary and allowances and stated that BJD has also been demanding the hike for the past few years.

The Odisha Assembly has recently passed four bills significantly enhancing the salaries and allowances of MLAs, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, ministers, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Minister.