There was never a dull moment with Varun Sood: Namrata Sheth

Actress Namrata Sheth has opened up on her friendship and off camera antics with co-star Varun Sood, and said there was never a moment where they were not laughing, joking, or making fun of something or the other.

Namrata plays the character of mysterious Karma Talwar in the show 'Karmma Calling'. Varun will be seen as Ahaan Kothari.

Namrata and Varun are painting Bollywood-town red with their sizzling chemistry in 'Karmma Calling'.

Talking about the same, Namrata said: "Working with Varun was just an absolute blast, we instantly got along and we would just have the best time on set. He is a hilarious person. So, there was never a moment where we were not laughing or joking, making fun of something or the other. We had become such great friends through the process."

Calling Varun a supportive collaborator, Namrata said he was so easy to do scenes with.

"Some of my favorite scenes in the show are the scenes with him because it just felt so easy. He was just so supportive and kind. We had to do a lot of heavy scenes and some days were tougher than the others, but Varun was always patient, always there and was very encouraging.

"We have become such great friends through the process and working with him has been great fun," she added.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.