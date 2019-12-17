This is how Salman Khan is planning to celebrate his 54th birthday

Superstar Salman Khan, who blows candles on the 27th of December, will turn 54 this year. And unlike previous years, the actor has special plans for his birthday celebrations. During an interview when Salman was asked about it, he revealed that he will be celebrating his birthday with his sister Arpita. "There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I'm going to spend time with her..." For the unversed, Salman's sister Arpita is pregnant and her expected delivery is also just around the corner. So there is a high chance that Salman will be spending his birthday with the newly added member of their family.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy promoting his film Dabangg 3 which will be releasing on 20th December. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and apart from Salman, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and south Indian filmstar Sudeep. The whole cast of the film was last seen promoting the film on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show. Apart from promotions, Salman has other projects too in his kitty. He is shooting for his upcoming films Radhe, Your Most Wanted Bhai and television reality show Bigg Boss 13.

This is the second time that Arpita and Aayush Sharma will be blessed with a baby as they already have a baby boy named Ahil. Salman often shares his adorable videos with him playing and dancing. They both share a very close bond with each other.











