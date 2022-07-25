Tiger Shroff Announces His New Movie 'Screw Dheela' And Shares The Teaser

Bollywood's young actor Tiger Shroff is in the best phase of his career. He is busy with a couple of interesting movies like Ganpath and today, he announced his new movie along with sharing the teaser and surprised all his fans… The movie is titled 'Screw Dheela' and with the name itself, it caught the attention.



Tiger Shroff and the makers shared the teaser of this 'Screw Dheela' movie on their Instagram page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In the teaser, Tiger introduces himself as Akhilesh Mishra from India who is a PT teacher. He is seen getting beaten by some people but as they kidnap his girlfriend and then he revealed his name as Johny. So, we need to know the mystery behind his identity. Sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Punches hain tight,

Par iska #ScrewDheela hai!

Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon…

@karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films".

Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!! @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @tigerjackieshroff @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films".

Director Shashank also dropped the trailer and shared his happiness with his fans. "Action packed entertainment coming your way, fam! Iska screw zaroor dheela hai par punches solid hai !👊🏻

#ScrewDheela starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Shashank Khaitan - coming to you soon…".

Screw Dheela movie is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. It is said that Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress of this action entertainer.