Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla other torrent sites

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan. It is produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.

The film was announced in December 2019 and production began in January 2021. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain, and Mauritius.

