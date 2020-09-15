Upcoming movie releases on OTT to watch out for

Enjoying the latest blockbuster in a crowded multiplex with a bag of popcorn seems like a distant prospect, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. But with a profusion of OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Alt Balaji and counting, every living room is now a possible launchpad for a new release.

Here are some of the films that were meant to grace the big screen and will now make a splash in the digital space.

Laxmmi Bomb



Laxmmi Bomb is the much awaited Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence's 2011, Tamil horror comedy Muni-2-Kanchana. Lawrence makes his directorial debut in Hindi with this film. A lot of buzz has been created already over the fact tha Akshay Kumar will be seen in the unusual role of a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender woman. The release date is a very tentative November 13, 2020 and the film will stream worldwide via Disney+Hotstar.

The Big Bull

The Big Bull is a lavishly mounted bio-pic produced by Ajay Devgn and veteran producer Anand Pandit. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the crime thriller outlines the mercurial life and career of stock broker Harshad Mehta who was the key figure in the 1992 securities scam and many financial crimes from 1980 to 1990.

Abhishek Bachchan leads the cast with Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. The film will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is a war film directed and co-produced by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The other producers are Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vajir Singh.

The film revisits the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 to tell the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who along with his team and 300 rural women, reconstructed a destroyed IAF airbase. Ajay Devgn plays the lead with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in important roles. This film will be also stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

Brahmastra



The name Brahmāstra refers to a supernatural weapon mentioned in ancient texts and it is also the name of a forthcoming Karan Johar production directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as Lord Bramha and explores a rather rare genre of a metaphorical, superhero thriller. The makers also refer to the film as a "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format." Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles. The film when released will serve as the first film in what promises to be a trilogy. The film also draws inspiration from the Persian poet Rumi whose famous line, "love is the bridge between you and everything" serves as the central theme in the film. Brahmastra will release on December 4, 2020. More details are awaited.