Vaani Kapoor Says Films Are Greatest De-Stressor Even Today

Bollywood's ace actress Vaani Kapoor who is now a busy actress with a couple of prestigious movies being in her kitty, says movies are always the greatest de-stressor. She spoke to the media and spoke a lot about cinema…

She started off by saying, "As a child, I used to daydream a lot. I had a protective family, and I led a super sheltered life. My dad and I would watch films together. He loves movies. Sometimes you just love doing things without a reason. Watching films was one of them for him and me. There are so many lives, so many stories and moments that you can live through cinema. It's one thing that would feel real to me even when I was a kid. It's the greatest de-stressor even today. With every story I watch, I explore a life that I won't be able to live in this one lifetime."

She also said that she is an ardent follower of movies, "You'll laugh, but my sister and I would watch The Bold and The Beautiful. It aired at 3 pm in those days. We'd return from school just in time, finish lunch and watch the show with mom. It's ridiculous for kids to watch such things, but I have fond memories of watching it with my mother and sister. With papa, it was Hindi films, all the way from Seeta Aur Geeta and Guide to Chaalbaaz. We completely enjoyed Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi's films. Dharmendra is my dad's favourite hero. I hope that someday I can have my dad meet him. My cousins and I would watch Shah Rukh Khan's films - all of them. My mother exposed me to Hollywood films, too. The Bridges of Madison County is my favourite. It could be any genre or actor, I can watch a film if it has great content. My inspirations range from Meryl Streep to Sridevi and Madhuri ma'am."



Finally, she concluded by saying, "Strangely, I don't get carried away when I am in their presence," says Vaani, adding, "I don't let it affect me in that way. I love to see them. I have not overtly been intimidated in their presence, but I can't walk up to someone like Shah Rukh Khan and start a conversation on my own. I am a little reserved in that sense. I can stare like a stalker from a distance and appreciate their work on screen. Now, when I am in this profession, I know what we all do is a job. So, I don't get star-struck."



Speaking about Vaani Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movies.