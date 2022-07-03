Varun And Kiara’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo Crosses 100 Crore Mark

It is all known that Bollywood is slowly back on its track with the back-to-back hits of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo movies. Well, After facing a few big debacles like Samrat Prithviraj, now, Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie gave new hope to the Hindi film industry. Off late, this family drama crossed the 100-crore collection mark and on this special occasion, the makers dropped the good news with all the netizens…



Even Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Taran Adarsh shared this news on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Varun Dhawan

Varun shared a special poster and wrote, "100 cr worldwide ho gaya Hain can't thank u enough aap sab #jugjuggjeeyo".

Anil Kapoor

He shared a beautiful video of "Nach Panjaban…" and thanked all for making this happen. "Couldn't be happier!! A big thank you to all of you for showing so much love to our #JugJuggJeeyo Family!! Keep watching @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @neetu54 @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @rishiwrites @dharmamovies @viacom18studios @tseries.official".

Trade analyst Taran also confirmed the news and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo is faring exceptionally well #Overseas… Total till [second] Sat…

#Australia: A$ 576,677

#NZ: NZ$ 160,472

#UK: £ 285,965

#NorthAmerica: Will cross $ 1.5 mn tonight

#comScore

#JJJ *worldwide* [#India + #Overseas] total crosses ₹ 100 cr. *Gross BOC*.

Especially Neetu Kapoor made us go aww with her classy look in this movie and is definitely back with a bang after 7 long years to the silver screens.

Going with the plot, Varun and Kiara who reside abroad plan to divorce but as they fly to India for some occasion, they hide it from their parents. Varun's father Anil Kapoor also wants to divorce his mother Neetu Kapoor due to an extra-marital affair.

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie hit the big on 24th June, 2022!