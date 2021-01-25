Varun Natasha Wedding: Karan Johar Turns Emotional And Drops An Heartfelt Note Saying ‘My Boy’s All Grown Up’

Bollywood's most awaited wedding took place yesterday as Varun Dhawan tied a knot with Natasha Dalal and turned the day into a special one!!! The wedding took place at 'Mansion House' in Alibaug and only 50-75 guests were present at the event due to Covid-19 restrictions. Varun's mentor and ace filmmaker Karan Johar made his presence at this wedding and blessed the newlyweds wholeheartedly. He also took to his Instagram page and dropped the wedding pic along with jotting down an emotional and heartfelt note. He opened up about his bond with Varun and was all happy with this gala wedding…





The first pic is the wedding pic of Natasha and Varun… While in the second pic, Karan posed with bridegroom Varun. Karan looked classy in black sherwani while Varun looked suave in powder blue and white coloured sherwani. Karan also wrote, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you ❤️❤️❤️".

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan worked together for three movies. In fact, Karan launched Varun with his 'Student Of The Year' movie which had Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Varun and Karan also worked for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' movies.