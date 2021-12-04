Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Updates: Strict Rules Are Enforced To Avoid Issues

Bollywood is gearing up for another big fat wedding… Love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to tie a knot on 9th December 2021 in Rajasthan. As the wedding is going to be a gala and close-knitted one, the couple decided to enforce strict rules to avoid any hassles during the wedding.

Here are some of the rules… Take a look!

• Strict 'No' to photography

• No one will disclose the details of the guests!

• Even location should not be disclosed on social media!

• Even the guests who are invited to the wedding will have no contact with the outer world after stepping into the venue!

• Wedding pics should be unveiled on social media after taking permission from the wedding planners.

• Every guest should sign the NDA and follow the strict SOPs in order to maintain privacy at the wedding venue!

There is also speculation that if any drone is seen flying at the wedding venue, it will be shot down! The bride and groom will take a helicopter to reach the venue to avoid the clicks of paps and shutterbugs!

Speaking about the wedding photos, the rights are sold to an international magazine. Even Vicky and Katrina took the route of Nick and Priyanka following their formula!

Going with the wedding list, Bollywood celebs like Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, Ali Abbas Zafar, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The list includes a total of 120 members. Well, the couple will first go for a court wedding according to the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act) in Mumbai tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Hans India for more updates regarding the celeb wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal!