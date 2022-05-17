Vicky Kaushal Shared His Birthday Bash Pics From New York…

Bollywood's ace actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday and turned a year older… Recently he tied a knot with glam doll Katrina Kaif and is now enjoying the birthday vacay with his dear ones in New York… Most of the B-Town celebs and his fans wished him through social media… Off late, he thanked all and sundry who wished him and also shared a few pics from his birthday bash saying, ''Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar'…



Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

Vicky looked cool sporting in casual avatar and cut the cake along with his dear wife Katrina! Even the group pic is also amazing and showcased us a glimpse of his birthday bash!

Well, Katrina shared a couple of beautiful pics with her dear hubby and wished him with loads and loads of love!

She wished him jotting down, "New York Wala Birthday

My Simply put ………………

YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER".

Katrina looked chic wearing a white floral shirt while Vicky sported in a casual tee!

Speaking about Vicky's work front, he will be next seen in 4-5 movies being in the best phase of his career… He has Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar's untitled next, Anand Tiwari's untitled next and Dunki!