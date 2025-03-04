Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Nears Rs 500 Cr at Box Office

The historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, maintains its strong box office momentum, crossing Rs 459.50 crore in India by its third weekend. Released on February 14, the film has recorded impressive earnings, solidifying its position as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

The third weekend saw Chhaava add Rs 47 crore to its total, with Rs 22 crore on Saturday (Day 16) and Rs 25 crore on Sunday (Day 17). The film had already surpassed Rs 400 crore by its 15th day, following a remarkable second-week collection of Rs 180 crore. Industry analysts predict that Chhaava could cross Rs 500 crore in India by Wednesday if its steady performance continues.

Currently, Chhaava faces no major competition in theaters. Recent release Mere Husband Ki Biwi failed to impact the box office, allowing Chhaava to dominate. With strong audience reception and positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to sustain its run until the Holi holiday period, further boosting its earnings.

Trade experts estimate Chhaava’s lifetime collection to range between Rs 500 crore and Rs 550 crore. Unlike big-budget productions such as Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava was made with a controlled budget, ensuring a high return on investment. The film has already become the biggest hit of Vicky Kaushal’s career and the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Box Office Breakdown

- Week 1 Total: Rs 219.25 crore

- Week 2 Total: Rs 180.25 crore

- Third Weekend: Rs 47 crore

- Total Collection (Day 17): Rs 459.50 crore

With no major releases until Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid, Chhaava is positioned to capitalize on the upcoming Holi period and continue its box office streak. The film's financial success, coupled with its widespread audience appeal, marks it as a major commercial triumph in 2025.