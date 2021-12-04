Vicky shoots, Katrina papped while hitting gym amid wedding chatter

At a time when people's interest in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaisalmer is at an all-time high, the actress was photographed heading to a Mumbai gym. She was reportedly joined there by her sister Isabelle.

Katrina was spotted in an all-black attire. She completed her look with a mask and a baseball cap.

Sources told IANS that even as his wife-to-be was working out, and the Internet was abuzz with stories that the two having a court marriage before their traditional nuptials, Vicky was busy shooting in Mumbai.

The actor has three films-in-the-making lined up. It is not clear which one he was shooting. The films featuring Vicky include Karan Johar's upcoming drama 'Govinda Naam Mera', with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani playing the female lead roles, Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited Sam Manekshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur', and 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar's superhero action film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. The VicKat wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.