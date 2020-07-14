Vidya Balan Announces The Trailer Release Date Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Dropping A Short Teaser

Bollywood versatile actress Vidya Balan's next movie is 'Shakuntala Devi'. Being the biopic of Math wizard Shakuntala Devi, this movie is directed by Anu Menon. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, all the multiplexes and theatres are shut down. Thus many of the Bollywood ace producers are eyeing on OTT platforms to release their movies.

Even Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' is also going to hit Amazon Prime on 31st July, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are eyeing on digital promotions. Thus, ahead of their trailer release, Vidya has dropped a short teaser of this movie on her Instagram page and raised the audiences curiosity on the movie… Have a look!

In this short teaser, Vidya mesmerizes with her all new look of Shakuntala Devi and states that "there are no rules, just magic" in Mathematics… Along with it, the video also doles the trailer release date… So, we all need to keep our eyes pinned to Vidya's social media page tomorrow as the trailer will be dropped on 15th July, Wednesday.

The teaser starts off with Vidya's voice-over who doles out,

"Faster than a calculator…

Faster than a computer…

So, get ready to meet the genius 'Shakuntala Devi'…

Are you ready to meet my best friend, Maths?"

This teaser raises the curiosity levels on the movie and makes us await for the release of the movie.

Shakuntala Devi movie is directed by Anu Menon and is produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India banners. This movie also has Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.