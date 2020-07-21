Shakuntala Devi song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi: Vidya Balan's upcoming movie 'Shakuntala Devi' makes us witness the life journey of Indian Math genius 'Shakuntala Devi'. Being a biopic, Vidya stepped into the shoes of this 'Human Computer' and is all set to entertain the audience on 31st July, 2020. This movie is going to be released on Amazon Prime due to Covid-19 lockdown. Thus one can happily watch the movie sitting at their homes.

As the release date is nearing, makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Even Vidya has started her e-promotions and is treating her fans with her classy fashion tales

Off late, Vidya has dropped the first single from this movie and surprised her fans will all her new look as Shakuntala Devi… Have a look!

In this post, Vidya drops the promo of the song and tries to pull out fear from the minds of students with her chill 'Teacher' avatar…

Watch the full song here:

This song starts off with a dialogue… Vidya asks students "Are you ready to befriend with my bestie Math?" Students say yes and then the song begins… She enters the classroom where students are seen all stressed!!! She changes the whole aura and turns into a joyous one with her song… "Paas Nahi Tho Fail Nahi…". The song also shows off a few funny situations of students, where a few of them suffering from punishment and others holding dull faces with the heavy bags… Vidya looked exactly like Shakuntala Devi with the bob haircut and red bindi…



This song is all about how to make students come out of stress and fear and make them know "Pass Nahi Tho Nahi…". Vidya's expressions were marvelous and all the students also did their best and supported Vidya to the core…

Shakuntala Devi movie is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India and A Genius Films Production banners.

This movie also has Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. We all need to wait for 31st July to witness the 'Math' magic of Vidya Balan aka Shakuntala Devi…