Vidya Balan lauds Amazon's Stand for Handmade initiative

Vidya Balan, the lead star for the eagerly awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi scheduled for its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July 2020, spoke with women entrepreneurs & artisans from Amazon's Saheli and Karigar programs in a virtual event, and lauded the company's Stand for Handmade initiative. Launched about a month ago, Amazon's Stand for Handmade initiative aims to help over 10 lakh entrepreneurs -- including artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar and women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli -- rebound from the economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

Vidya Balan said, "India is home to so many art forms – the, weavers, artisans and their creations are a part of India's heritage and our daily lives. The last few months have brought an unprecedented challenge for them and we need to encourage and support them in these tough times. I appreciate the efforts by Amazon to empower them through this initiative. I also Stand for Handmade." Vidya added, "The spirit of thousands of women entrepreneurs resonates in Shakuntala Devi's grit, determination and passion to beat all odds to follow her dreams. Through the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, I have exclusively worn only hand-made garments by artisans – it is my humble effort to draw attention to the rich heritage of art and craft that India boasts of."

During the interactive session, Vidya further spoke about her love for Indian textiles, arts and crafts, and how Amazon is successfully bridging the gap between artisans and consumers across the country, fulfilling the need of the hour. She highlighted that it is our legacy, and we need to value it. The women entrepreneurs in attendance further discussed about how they themselves want to take their home made products to the global audience and make India proud, which was applauded by Vidya who said "agar vishwas ho toh band darwaze bhi khul jate hai".

Vidya Balan's eagerly awaited biographical drama is based on the life of the world-renowned math genius Shakuntala Devi. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars Vidya Balan in the titular role along with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh who essay pivotal roles in the film.

Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories can stream the global premiere of Shakuntala Devi from 31st July.

