Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Trailer Is Out

Bollywod's young and talented actor Vidyut is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his upcoming action entertainer 'Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2'. Being the sequel of a hit movie, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer on social media and created noise showcasing a glimpse of the intriguing plot.



Vidyut and the lead actress Shivaleeka Oberoi shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with showcasing Vidyut's jail life… He is seen fighting with the other prisoners. Then the makers showcased the happy family life of Vidyut as he tied a knot with Shivaleeka. They adopt a little girl Nandini and spend a happy time. But their happiness is short-lived as the little one gets kidnapped with another girl. Sheeba Chaddha who essayed the role of an antagonist orders her henchmen to kill the girls and throw them away! So, we need to wait and watch how Vidyut will save his girl and what is the reason behind the girls kidnap!

Sharing the trailer, Vidyut also wrote, "Trailer OUT NOW!

#KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha In Cinemas on 08 July 2022 @shivaleekaoberoi @farukkabir9 @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @zeestudiosofficial @panorama_studios @actionherofilms".

The official synopsis reads, "Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing. Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Sameer will go to any length to protect his family. Join Sameer and Nargis in their 'Agni Pariksha' as they face unthinkable adversities that push them to their limits."

Khuda Haafiz – Agni Pariksha movie is directed by Faruk Kabir and is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under Panorama Studios banner.

This movie will hit the big screens on 8th July, 2022!