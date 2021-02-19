Virat Kohli Talks About His Wife Anushka Sharma And Says She Is His Pillar Of Strength

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying the best phase of their married life as their little bundle of joy 'Vamika' is keeping them busy. Off late, this ace cricketer and Indian skipper spoke to media and doled out about being with his wife Anushka Sharma… He termed Anushka as his 'pillar of strength' and also said that she is extremely understanding…

While speaking on the podcast 'Not Just Cricket with Mark Nicholas', he doled out, "Anushka and I have such great detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter to put things into perspective. She has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation."

He also said that they love to spend time together… "We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. We realise more and more as we grow in life that it is really spending quality time together that matters at the end of the day because you are together for life".

He finally concluded, "You are in this journey forever. Everything else that you do is a part of it. You continue walking on that path together years after everything is done and dusted. Your family is growing, everything is moving on, but still, you are two people that chose to be with each other, chose to come together and move on in life, move forward from there on".

Bollywood ace actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little angel on 11th January, 2021…









Along with showing off the first glimpse of their daughter, Anushka also revealed the name of their little angel… She wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !

Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️

Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy…".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in December, 2017 in a hush-hush way. Now, they happily welcomed their little angel and turned into a happy family…