When Shruti Haasan drove a truck

Actress Shruti Haasan recalls her hilarious experience of driving a truck recently, admitting that she is not the best of drivers.

Shruti had to take the wheel of a truck for a scene in her upcoming digital film, "Yaara", and what followed was just funny, she says.

"Not many people might be aware, but I am not a great driver," she opened up, and then went on to recall: "The stunt team was helpful and one of the members hid besides me to shift clutch and gear. I truly bless him as it was not an easy job at all. It was truly funny -- me trying to drive a truck on a mountain road, and to drive a truck on the mountainous roads of Uttarakhand was a tough task."

"Yaara" features Shruti with Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, and is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30, on Zee5. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story".