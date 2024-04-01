  • Menu
Why ace football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's story took Ajay Devgn by surprise

Highlights

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’, has shared that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights.

In ‘Maidaan’, Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, and as much as he was surprised to learn about his character, he felt that this is a story that needed to be told. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn shared: “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story.”

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, with screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, the film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on April 10, 2024.

