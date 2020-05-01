Why Was Alia Bhatt On Phone Throughout Rishi Kapoor's Funeral?

The Kapoor family bid farewell to senior actor Rishi Kapoor in a low key ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. Present on the occasion were RK's wife Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt

While Ranbir was performing the final rites of his departed father Rishi Kapoor, Alia was seen holding a phone as if she was videographing the funeral rituals. This act of hers drew a lot of flak on social media. Alia came in for a lot of criticism and she is being brutally trolled on Twitter.

But just for the record and for those not in the know, there is a reason why Alia was holding the phone throughout the funeral of Rishi Kapoor. Alia not only provided strength to Nitu Kapoor by standing by her side throughout the funeral but also face-timed with Ridhima (ranbir's sister) who couldn't make it to the funeral because of the lockdown.

Besides, trollers also attacked Alia for breaking down during the funeral calling her a nautanki. But for the unversed, the actress has been dating Ranbir for quit sometime now which has increased her closeness to the family. She had spent a lot of time with Rishi Kapoor in the last two years and was rather fond of him. So it was heartbreaking for her too to witness something like that.

So for all those trolling Alia over using her iPhone X, you know the reason now.