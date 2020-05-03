 Top
World Laughter Day 2020: Bollywood Celebrities Make Us Laugh With These Funny Videos

World Laughter Day 2020: Bollywood Celebrities Make Us Laugh With These Funny Videos
It is said that 'Laughter' works as a simple medicine for many diseases. We all are locked at homes due to Coronavirus… But our smiles can make us stay strong in any situation. So, we can also defeat this deadly disease staying happy at home and spending quality time with your dear ones.

So, we Hans India have collated a few funny videos posted by Bollywood and small screen celebrities straight from their social media pages… Have a look at go ROFL!!!

Hina Khan



VivekDahiya


ETITOOD v/s IGO 😄

Sanjeeda Sheikh


🤪😇

YoY o Honey Singh



Kajol


Mission CONTROL! #WorldLaughterDay

Maniesh Paul



Pearl V Puri



Krishna Mukherjee



Krystal D'Souza



So guys, laugh out loud and stay strong in this tough time!!!

