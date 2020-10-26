Wroclaw's City Council Names A Square After Amitabh Bachchan's Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is elated as 'The City Council of Wroclaw', Poland named a square after his late father Harvansh Rai Bachchan's name. On this special occasion, he shared this happy news with all his fans and dropped the picturesque image of 'The City Council of the City of Wroclaw' on his Instagram page…





In this image, we can witness the square named after 'Harvansh Rai Bachchan'. Amitabh also wrote, "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father ..

there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family , for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India ..

JAI HIND".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suneil Shetty and a few others expressed their happiness and dropped their messages in the comments section.

Well, Big B's Dussehra post also garnered millions of views and also stole the hearts of netizens as he dropped a pic along with Katrina Kaif and addresses this ace actress as 'Devi ji' …





In this pic, both Amitabh and Katrina are seen dressed up in traditional attires. Katrina looked regal wearing a baby pink intricate embroidered lehenga and teamed it up with over-sized golden choker and designer jhumkis along with maang tikka. She looked amazing standing along with Amitabh ji who is also seen in regal look sporting in a white-pink kurta.

Amitabh captioned the photo, "अचानक हमें एक तस्वीर मिल गयी है,

ढूँढा नहीं हमने ,पन्ना पलटते मिल गयी है;

सोचा, देवी जी गहनों में अच्छी लग रही हैं ,

नीचे बैठे मान्यवर, हमी हैं , हमी हैं".

Big B's post has left all the audience in splits and grabbed the attention…