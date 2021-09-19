Yami Gautam Opens Up About Her Fascination For Kolkata

Bollywood's ace actress Yami Gautam is enjoying the success of the Bhoot Police movie which was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 10th September on an OTT platform. This movie received positive reviews and thus it is garnering millions of views. She is also busy with a couple of other projects. Off late, she spoke to the media and opened up about her love on Bengali culture, food and Kolkata.

Recently Yami wrapped up the shooting of Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary Lost and spoke to the media. She started off by saying, "The film 'Lost' is quite special for me for several reasons. One of the reasons is that it has one of the finest scripts that I have read in the recent past. I got a chance to shoot the film in Kolkata and worked with a fantastic director, Tonyda (Roy Chaudhary). These last two factors are so very important because these have driven me to thrive."

She also added, "We shot the film on location in Kolkata. The weather was quite humid and it wasn't an easy shoot really. But when I look and feel the city of Kolkata, it is so full of life. You know, Kolkata is not like Mumbai, people are not always running after things. There's a laidback charm to the city, yet it is so vibrant, so full of life."

She further said, "Kolkata has an old-world charm, yet it is so modern, busy, urban ... its narrow lanes tell you old stories, and its flyovers show how modern the city is. And ... and...and, I must mention the people of Kolkata, especially our director Tonyda and his wife Indrani ma'am."

Yami also reminisced her best food memories and said, "All throughout the schedule, I ate 'ghar ka khana' from Tonyda's home. So Indranidi would get me 'aloo posto', 'dal', 'begun bhaja' and 'paturi' -- all the things that you eat in a Bengali home. No, you cannot get that food, cooked with love, in any commercial eatery. Such generosity of feeding people with a smile that I see in the Bengali community is so fascinating."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "And also, I ate so much 'mishti' over there in Kolkata. After our marriage, Tonyda and Indranidi sent us a box full of 'mishti' for Aditya and me, just like our mothers and sisters. They are like my family."

Yami Gautam got hitched recently to director Aditya Dhar on 4th June, 2021 and is now busy with a handful of projects. She will next be seen in Lost movie which has Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in other important roles.