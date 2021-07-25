Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' goes on floors

Yami Gautams next Lost will be shot in Kolkata
x

Yami Gautam's next 'Lost' will be shot in

Highlights

Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors.

Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors.

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

"Lost" is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter's character.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X