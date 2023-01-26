Bollywood’s Ace Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins The Cast Of Venkatesh’s 75th Movie ‘Saindhav’

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his 75th movie 'Saindhav'. Being a milestone movie, he is teaming up with the 'HIT' series young filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu for this movie. On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers launched the movie and roped in Bollywood's ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to essay a prominent role in this action thriller.

Director Sailesh shared a pic with Nawaz and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the picture, he also wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It's gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75".

Sailesh and Nawazuddin are seen in this pic and are happy to team up for Venky's 75th project.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers also shared the 'Muhurtam' shot clapboard…

This is the link of Saindhav's launch ceremony…

This is the title poster of the Saindhav movie…

Even the glimpse promo also looked amazing introducing Venkatesh's character from the movie…

Going with the promo, it is seen Venkatesh entering a fictional city called 'Chadraprastha' holding an ice box containing a medicine vial. He also looked terrific holding a gun and with a full beard. He also warns the goons warning them, "Nenikkade Untanraa… Ekkadiki Ellanu… Rammanu…".

This Sailesh Kokanu directorial is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section.