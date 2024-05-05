Vijayawada: Jagan panicky over TDP alliance manifesto says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : Poll campaign is becoming shriller day by day as just seven more days are left for the campaign to end. The issue of the Land Titling Act which came into force in November 2023 in the state has become a major campaign issue and has pushed the government into defence.

Addressing the Prajagalam meeting on Saturday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minister was trying to cheat the people on the issue of Land Titling Act. Jagan Mohan Reddy had turned into a “gang leader” of land-grabbers, he said.

Appealing to people to dump the ‘fan’, election symbol of YSRCP, in the dustbin, Naidu recalled the threats being posed by the Land Titling Act. Recalling the statement made by Jagan that an American-based company called Critical River Technology was maintaining the land records of the people here, he said, "imagine what would happen if that company amends the records of your lands and what will be your fate." Naidu said Jagan had realised that defeat was inevitable and out of panic he was leveling all kinds of accusations against him. He said the latest allegation by Jagan against him was that he was having the remote control of YS Sharmila. Naidu said instead of replying to the questions raised by his sister, he was making all kinds of weird allegations against him. He said TDP and Jana Sena had entered into an alliance with BJP to save Andhra Pradesh. “Jagan had supported BJP in all the bills it had moved in Parliament. Did he not know that BJP was opposed to Muslim reservation? Why did he support them and having done that, how can he question TDP now,” Naidu said.

TDP, he said, had always stood for the welfare of the Muslims and had done a lot for their welfare both in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and even after bifurcation.

He listed out the details of the joint manifesto of TDP and Jana Sena and explained how the manifesto would change the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Referring to the demand of people of Nuzvid, Naidu said the assembly constituency will be merged with Krishna district and their dream will be fulfilled after the NDA alliance government was formed. He also promised to complete the long pending Chintalapudi Lift irrigation scheme.



It will help in solving the fluoride problem in the region and mango farmers will get water for their crop, he said. He recalled that he developed the Industrial park in Mallavalli near Nuzvid and said the NDA government would ensure that this place turns into an industrial hub.



He further promised to sanction ring road which would help in resolving traffic problems. He appealed to the voters to vote for the Eluru Lok Sabha TDP candidate P Mahesh Yadav and Nuzvid MLA candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy.

