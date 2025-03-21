Boman Irani opens up about his Navroz Mubarak traditions with family

Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani took to social media to share a glimpse of how he celebrates Navroz Mubarak with his family.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor can be seen enjoying the joyous occasion surrounded by his loved ones, showcasing the beautiful traditions that come with the Persian New Year. The heartwarming video captures the warm, intimate atmosphere of the celebration, where Boman and his family are seen following the customs of Navroz, which include preparing special dishes, offering prayers, and spending quality time together.

Boman shared the significance of these rituals, highlighting the importance of renewal, unity, and togetherness that Navroz brings to their lives. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It’s that time of the year again—when our hearts are full, our plates are fuller, and our resolutions last exactly as long as the Pulav Daar does! #NavrozeMubarak to my family, friends, and all the amazing people I share this journey with… Here’s to a year of love, laughter, and maybe fewer calories (who am I kidding?).”

In the clip, Irani could be heard saying, “Navroze is spring equinox day, we stand in front of and thank the Lord what he has given us, and thank the lord for what he is an about to give us. New beginnings with family…and its now become everyone’s Navroze.”

For the unversed, Nowruz marks the beginning of the Persian or Iranian New Year and is celebrated across various countries worldwide as spring ushers in the Northern Hemisphere. In India, the Parsi community observes Nowruz as both a sacred and festive occasion. This year, it was celebrated on March 20.

Nowruz, also known as Navroz, falls on the vernal equinox, a time when the days start growing longer, typically occurring around March 20. The festival is predominantly observed in Central Asian nations, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and the Black Sea Basin, among other regions.

In India, the Parsi community celebrates Nowruz with devotion and joy. The day is marked by visits to the Fire Temple for special prayers, followed by festive meals. Traditional dishes like fried fish, herb rice, and special desserts are prepared as families and friends gather to share the celebration.

Work-wise, Boman Irani was recently seen in “The Mehta Boys,” which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles.

The show, directed by Boman himself, premiered on 7th February on Amazon Prime Video.



