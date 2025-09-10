‘Bookie’ gets a grand launch

A new youthful entertainer titled Bookie was launched in style today with traditional pooja rituals. The film stars Ajay Dishan and Dhanusha in the lead roles and is directed by Ganesh Chandra. The project is being produced by Ramanjayulu Jawvaji under Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Saravanth Ram Creations, and presented by VAFC.

The launch ceremony was graced by several film personalities. Actor Satya Dev gave the first clap for the muhurat shot, C Kalyan switched on the camera, while Manchu Lakshmi handed over the script. Vijay Antony, who is also composing the music, expressed confidence in the project, calling it “a commercial entertainer.”

The cast includes Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, Indumathi, and Vivek Prasanna in key roles. Director Ganesh Chandra, making his debut, thanked Vijay Antony for his support and said the film will be a special one.

Lead actor Ajay Dishan, said the film will connect well with audiences, while heroine Dhanusha shared that Bookie is very special to her. Producer Ramanjayulu promised a film that blends youthful energy with a meaningful message, targeting a February 2025 release.