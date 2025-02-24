‘Boomerang’ glimpseshowcases a psychological drama on karma

Renowned cinematographer Andrew Babu, who has worked as a DOP for 34 films, is making his directorial debut with Boomerang, a psychological thriller starring Anu Emmanuel and Shiva Kandukuri. The film is produced by London Ganesh and Dr. Praveen Reddy Vootla under Big Movie Makers Limited and My3 Arts, with Sitara Films Limited handling line production. The makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of the film.

Speaking at the launch, producer KL Damodar Prasad praised Andrew’s transition to direction and called Boomerang a challenging yet intriguing concept based on the theme of karma. Director Vijay Kumar Konda expressed confidence in Andrew’s vision and highlighted Anup Rubens’ contribution to the film’s music.

Shiva Kandukuri, sharing his excitement, said Andrew’s narration convinced him to take on the project. He described the film as an emotionally intense thriller with a dark undertone. Director Andrew Babu revealed that he had always aspired to direct and crafted Boomerang during the pandemic.

Music director Anup Rubens and producer Dr. Praveen Reddy Vootla also lauded the film’s gripping storytelling and the team’s dedication. With a unique concept and a talented cast, Boomerang is set to hit screens soon.















