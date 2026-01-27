Border 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Crosses ₹150 Crore in India

Sunny Deol's Border 2 featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan was a huge success in the world of box-office, and was able to enjoy all of the weekend of holiday. With Monday's strong collection and passing the test, it passed too. In addition to the Monday numbers, Border 2 box office India around Rs180 crore in the domestic market.

Complete Breakup

The film made the sum of Rs59 crore on Monday, as according to trade tracker Sacnilk. It's Border 2's most successful day to date.

It also has one of the biggest numbers of any time for Republic Day.

Border 2 collected Rs30 crore on its debut day. Border 2 box office collection day 4 strong on the Saturday, netting Rs36.5 crore.

On Sunday, there was an growth of 49.32 percent in collection, and crossed the Rs100 million mark with ease.

Border 2 has already surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opening weekend figures.

Was Taran Adarsh say in His Post

Analyst in trade Taran Adarsh has described the run "Tsunami."

"IT'S A TSUNAMI " - Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' is a on the streets in the theaters ... We saw two films at the same time in the last month (#Dhurandhar) but neither of them had the impact as 'Border2' did today. It's a joy to Bollywood. Hope. Confidence. The optimism is back in the film industry. The numbers were nothing short of SENSATIONAL on a Sunday. EXCELLENT! !