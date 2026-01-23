‘Border 2’ Day 1 Box Office Live: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Opens Strong

‘Dhurandhar’ was only film ruling the roost at box office in last one and half month. But now with the arrival of ‘Border 2’, Ranveer Singh starrer film nose-dived in its seventh week and its run has been pretty good. But the advance booking of Sunny Deol starrer started off mighty well, thanks to the grand success of the first part. ‘Border 2’ has released worldwide on a huge wide spectrum of 4500 screens and there are massive expectations from the film as its also a solo release with a long weekend coming up and Republic Day just round the corner.

Movie rake pointer site Sacnilk says that ‘Border 2’ will end up having a strong day one business at domestic sole basis. It has already garnered an All-India gross of Rs 12.5 crore through advance bookings by selling tickets amounting to 4,09,117 across 16,221 shows in the country. Hindi 2D version is leading the advance booking tally with an approximate contribution of Rs 12.45 crore all by itself. If we add the seats reserved which will be blocked by audiences on day one, the grand total rises to Rs 17.5 crore for advance Border 2 movie collection today.

Trades are terming Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ release timing as ‘smart’. The film releases this Friday and Sunny Deol directorate duo of Nikhil And Kalraj have some extended four day Republic Day window to play with. Border 2 box office collection day 1 nearing Rs 35 crore. Total of four days should easily see ‘Border 2’ collecting more than Rs 125 crore.