Box Office Clash Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Overtakes Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Joins ₹200 Crore Club

The major Coolie vs War 2 box office battle of the season has been between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2 – and both the movies have crossed the ₹200 crore mark in a week. Both of them have become humongous blockbusters in their own rights, but it is the Rajinikanth beats Hrithik Roshan in the battle with a mammoth ₹229.75 crore.

The two movies released on August 14, and turned the theatres into a place of celebration with full houses, cheering crowds, and non-stop action. Fans are describing this as one of the biggest War 2 box office clash in recent times – South superstar Rajinikanth against Bollywood’s action star Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s spy franchise. Both the movies are being talked about – but Coolie has clearly taken a massive lead over War 2, yet again establishing Thalaivar’s box office might at the theatres.

Coolie Day 8 collection

Coolie demurred off with record- breaking figures, earning ₹ 65 crore on opening day and another ₹ 54 crore the following day. The collections continued to remain buoyant with ₹39.5 crore on Day 3 and ₹35.25 crore on Day 4. Although collections eased during weekdays — ₹ 12 crore on Day 5, ₹ 9.5 crore on Day 6, and ₹ 6.5 crore on Day 7 the film maintained a steady run. Reports suggest that the film added another ₹6.25 crore on Day 8 morning, to take its overall Coolie Rs 200 crore club crore.

War 2 box office collection– Day 8

Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR War 2 and Kiara Advani too opened with a bang, collecting ₹52 crore on Day 1 and even hitting its peak with a good ₹57.35 crore on Day 2. The film still started to lose brume later, with collections of ₹ 33.25 crore on Day 3, ₹ 32.15 crore on Day 4, and dropping acutely to ₹ 8.75 crore on Day 5. The collections remained steady at ₹ 9 crore on Day 6, but again took a dip to ₹ 5.75 crore on Day 7 and ₹ 5 crore on Day 8. It presently has a aggregate of ₹ 204.25 crore.