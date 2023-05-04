Box Office Prediction: Allari Naresh's Ugram Expectations

Allari Naresh is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film "Ugram" in theaters on May 5, 2023, which is set to clash with Gopichand's "Rama Banam" at the box office. The film's trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response from various sources, and people are eagerly awaiting its release.

There is a good chance that "Ugram" will receive a strong opening at the box office, with estimates suggesting that it could earn over Rs 2 crore in share on the opening day alone. What do you think about "Ugram's" box office potential? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below, and stay tuned for further updates.