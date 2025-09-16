Box Office Report: Mirai collects ₹6 crore on Day 4, enters ₹50 crore club

As per trade analyst Sacnilk, Mirai had a good opening with ₹13 crore in day one. The film had a solid run on Saturday and Sunday with collections of ₹15 crore and ₹16 crore respectively. The overall numbers on Monday, not exceeding ₹6 crore, are taking the domestic tally to a figure Mirai total collection worldwide close to ₹50.6 crore.

Theatre Occupancy

The Monday report card in the Hindi version showed a significant slide as it recorded an overall occupancy of 11.14% just in Monday. The morning on Mirai 4th day collection shows started at 5.64% and did not get any better in the afternoon as the film was at 10.92%. The percentage shot to 12.65% in the evening and the Mirai adventure action film earnings with 15.36%.

Manchu Manoj Mirai collection in Telugu, on the other hand, was able to hold up better across the day. It has recorded an overall occupancy of 35.72% on Monday with the morning shows at 21.81%. This increased to 34.47% in the afternoon and it continued to do better later in the day. The evening was at 38.71% and the night shows concluded at 47.89%.

Synopsis

Mirai is directed and filmed by Karthik Gattamneni and is set to see Teja Sajja Mirai box office as the Super Yodha whose duty is to protect nine holy scriptures from a very strong dark force. The asura is in a mission to attain power to conquer the entire world. Manchu Manoj will be playing the main antagonist in the film and it is being reported that the story has the element of time travel.