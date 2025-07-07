Box Office Update: ‘Metro In Dino’ Inches Toward ₹20 Cr, Overtakes Prequel’s Total Collection

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic-musical drama, Metro In Dino collected Rs 7.25 crore on its first Sunday, bringing the Metro In Dino box office closer to Rs 20 crore. The film also surpassed the total net collection of its prequel Life In A Metro.

It needs to be noted that Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated star-cast romantic musical drama has been performing well at the box office, having garnered mixed reviews. It opened to an average opening on day 1 at the box office and has since been growing, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Metro In Dino collection day 3 collection Rs 7.25 crore, which brings the entire net box office number to Rs 16.75 crore. After a decent growth in collections in the second weekend, the film got a slight push with the weekend and positive word of mouth; it had a collection of Rs 6 crore on Saturday.

As mentioned, the film has done enough business that it has overtaken the total Metro In Dino day 3 earnings of its first part, Life In A Metro (2007), starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. It has an overall occupancy of 39.75% in Hindi at the theatres on its first Sunday. Among the specific show timings, the morning shows were at 15.98%, followed by afternoon shows at 46.62%, evening at 57.14%, and the night shows at 39.27%. In region-specific theatre occupancy, the Chennai area was the highest at 78.50%.

In terms of business, the first part Life In A Metro collection was Rs 15.63 crore while the worldwide gross collection was Rs 24.15 crore. It received critical acclaim and saw a decent growth over time with the positive word of mouth increasing theatre footfall. The number was average at the time of its release as it also lacked the potential to go the blockbuster route. The spiritual sequel to the Anurag Basu film has comfortably beaten the box office numbers of the first instalment itself in the first week.