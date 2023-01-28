Box office: 'Varsu' vs 'Thunivu' - Vijay's film emerges as highest-grossing in Tamil Nadu on day 17

Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith's 'Thunivu' were both released on January 11, 2023, and have been performing well at the box office in their third week. However, 'Varisu' has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. The family-friendly film has garnered wider audience appeal, and continues to draw in steady crowds during weekdays. Theatre owners have added additional showings for 'Varisu' in Tamil Nadu, and it is expected to become the actor's highest-grossing film in the state. 'Varisu' has grossed over Rs 126 crores in Tamil Nadu and over Rs 283 crores worldwide, with 'Master' currently holding the record for Vijay's highest-grossing film in the state with Rs 142 crores. 'Thunivu', meanwhile, has earned Rs 108 crores in Tamil Nadu and an estimated Rs 220 crores worldwide.

The action drama has set a benchmark in the overseas market, becoming Ajith's highest-grossing film in the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. 'Varisu' makers have shared official numbers until it reached Rs 250 crores, while 'Thunivu' makers have yet to announce the box office numbers for the film. Despite both films being successful, 'Varisu' has been declared the Pongal winner by fans due to its higher box office collection.