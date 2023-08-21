‘Jailer’ breaks another record; becomes highest grosser for Rajini in USA

Superstar Rajinikanth made a solid comeback with his latest film “Jailer.” The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is going super strong at the box office. The collections saw a massive jump in the second weekend. The movie has broken yet another record now.



“Jailer” became the highest grosser for Rajini in the USA region, crossing the collections of “2.0.” “Jailer” is currently the second all-time highest Tamil grosser in this region and is only behind Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 1.” Superstar became the only Kollywood hero to have two 5 million dollar movies in the USA.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander composed the tunes of Jailer. Ramya Krishna, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah, Sunil, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Vinayakan played vital roles. Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar played key cameos.