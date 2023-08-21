Live
- World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
Just In
‘Jailer’ breaks another record; becomes highest grosser for Rajini in USA
Superstar Rajinikanth made a solid comeback with his latest film “Jailer.”
Superstar Rajinikanth made a solid comeback with his latest film “Jailer.” The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is going super strong at the box office. The collections saw a massive jump in the second weekend. The movie has broken yet another record now.
“Jailer” became the highest grosser for Rajini in the USA region, crossing the collections of “2.0.” “Jailer” is currently the second all-time highest Tamil grosser in this region and is only behind Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 1.” Superstar became the only Kollywood hero to have two 5 million dollar movies in the USA.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander composed the tunes of Jailer. Ramya Krishna, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah, Sunil, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Vinayakan played vital roles. Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar played key cameos.