Sarkari Vaari Paata Box office: Mahesh babu Film's Day 1 predictions will shock you!

Super Star Mahesh Babu's commercial film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released today. The pre-release trailer has skyrocketed the expectations of the fans as well as common film-goers.

As per the trade pundits, it is expected that the film will collect Rs 50 crore at the boxofiice on day 1. It has been already known that the cost of the advance bookings alone is Rs 10 crore.

Moreover, the hike in the ticket prices of the film is also one of the major reasons for getting high openings on day one. Besides, the craze for Mahesh Babu among the fans and their excitement to watch the film on the release day is another reason to get the highest openings at the ticket windows. Thus, the film is likely to reach the expected figures at the box office.

