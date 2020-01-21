USA Box Office: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo touches 3M$

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde play the lead roles in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the movie. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna produced the film. Already, the film is creating exceptional records in the Telugu states.

Now, it crossed a 3 million dollar mark at the USA box-office and dominated the euphoria of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie made an amount of 3 million dollar rupees gross at the box-office. Ala Vaikunthaurramuloo is currently eyeing on the Non-BB lifetime USA record and it is quite an achievable feat.

The following is the top movies that collected a huge gross at the USA box-office.

1. #Baahubali2

2. #Baahubali1

3. #Rangasthalam

4. #BharatAneNenu

5. #Saaho

6. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo