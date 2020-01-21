USA Box Office: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo touches 3M$
Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde play the lead roles in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the movie. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna produced the film. Already, the film is creating exceptional records in the Telugu states.
Now, it crossed a 3 million dollar mark at the USA box-office and dominated the euphoria of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie made an amount of 3 million dollar rupees gross at the box-office. Ala Vaikunthaurramuloo is currently eyeing on the Non-BB lifetime USA record and it is quite an achievable feat.
The following is the top movies that collected a huge gross at the USA box-office.
1. #Baahubali2
2. #Baahubali1
3. #Rangasthalam
4. #BharatAneNenu
5. #Saaho
6. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo