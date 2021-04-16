Vakeel Saab: First Week Collections!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has come up with his new movie Vakeel Saab. The film marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan into Tollywood, after three years. The film released on 9th April in theatres. The film's pre-release business is around 90 crores and the film is currently performing so well at the box office.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office, for the first week.

Nizam - 28.2 Cr

Ceded - 13.1 Cr

Uttarandhra - 11.6 Cr

East Godavari - 6.3 Cr

West Godavari - 7.4 Cr

Guntur - 7.2 Cr

Krishna - 4.9 Cr

Nellore - 3.8 Cr

Telugu States (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) - 82.4 Cr

Karnataka + Rest of India - 6.5 Cr

Overseas - 6.4 Cr

Total Worldwide collections - 95.3 Cr Share

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.