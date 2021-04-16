Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Box Office

Vakeel Saab: First Week Collections!

Vakeel Saab Movie Poster
x

Vakeel Saab Movie Poster

Highlights

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has come up with his new movie Vakeel Saab. The film marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan into Tollywood, after three years. The...

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has come up with his new movie Vakeel Saab. The film marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan into Tollywood, after three years. The film released on 9th April in theatres. The film's pre-release business is around 90 crores and the film is currently performing so well at the box office.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office, for the first week.

Nizam - 28.2 Cr

Ceded - 13.1 Cr

Uttarandhra - 11.6 Cr

East Godavari - 6.3 Cr

West Godavari - 7.4 Cr

Guntur - 7.2 Cr

Krishna - 4.9 Cr

Nellore - 3.8 Cr

Telugu States (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) - 82.4 Cr

Karnataka + Rest of India - 6.5 Cr

Overseas - 6.4 Cr

Total Worldwide collections - 95.3 Cr Share

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X