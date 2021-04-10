Vakeel Saab Movie USA Box Office Collections Report

Power star Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited comeback movie 'Vakeel Saab' finally made it in the theatres on April 9, 2021. Touted to be the remake of the Bollywood superhit movie 'Pink', the expectations are sky high on this film.

The movie has kept the collections ringing at the box office. The trade has announced that the movie collected a massive amount of 300k dollars just with its premiere shows in the USA. Also, the film grossed $300215 from 226 locations and ended up as the highest-grossing Indian movie on its premiere day. The recently released 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie made 132k dollars with the USA premier shows. However, the movie is going to showcase Pawan Kalyan after three long years on the silver screens.

So, the movie as expected has been making huge amounts. Directed by Venu Sriram, Shruti Haasan played the female lead in this movie which also features Niveda Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in the crucial rules.