Boyapati-Rapo’s ‘Skanda’all set to hit theatres on Sep 28

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu’s much-awaited mass and action entertainer “Skanda-The Attacker” with Ustaad Ram Pothineni under the popular production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen locked the best date for its theatrical arrival. This craziest project in the deadly combination will arrive in cinemas on September 28th.

“Skanda” will be released on Thursday, so a long weekend is always an advantage. Then, there is a holiday on Monday (Gandhi Jayanthi). Thus, Skanda will capitalize on holidays to get massive openings. What better date can they get for this high-budget entertainer which will also cash in the Dussehra holidays too. The release date poster sees Ram and Sreeleela flashing beautiful smiles. Ram looks super cool in Panchekattu, whereas Sreeleela looks gorgeous in Ghagra choli in the release date poster. Both are seen with pleasant smiles on their faces.

The movie is carrying exceptional buzz with the songs, teaser, and trailer receiving a thumping response. The craze has multiplied after the release of the trailer.

Skanda is the most expensive movie for Ram and the movie also set a record in pre-release business as well. SrinivasaaChitturi is producing the movie on a large scale under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. SS Thaman scored the music, while Santosh Detake cranked the camera. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammiraju. The film will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.











